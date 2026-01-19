How to check if a USB-C cable supports fast charging for a smartphone

The Type-C cable is in hand. Photo: YouTube video clip

Although USB-C became the universal standard for smartphones, tablets, and laptops in 2026, this port alone does not guarantee fast charging. While one cable can easily "pull" 60-100 W, another may be limited to basic power, which can significantly slow down battery charging.

BGR explains how to check if your USB-C cable supports fast charging.

Why doesn't every USB-C cable charge quickly?

First, consider the type of cable and its support for modern power supply standards. USB-C to USB-C cables usually offer a better chance of fast charging, but even among those, there are models with limitations. The most reliable indicators are USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) certification and clear labeling showing the maximum power the cable can deliver (e.g., 60 W or more). These cables often allow you to use fast charging without any bottlenecks.

The situation is different with USB-A to USB-C cables. Many do not support Power Delivery, and their actual power may be limited, ranging from very low to moderate values that are not suitable for modern fast charging protocols. As a result, the device will charge, but much more slowly than possible.

There are separate branded solutions for fast charging. Some manufacturers, such as Oppo and OnePlus, produce special cables that deliver very high power; however, they typically only work with compatible smartphones and chargers within the same ecosystem. In such cases, universality often gives way to maximum speed.

Consider the needs of your specific device to avoid losing charging speed

Consider your device's specific needs. For example, if your smartphone supports 60W and you use a cable rated for 36W, the charging will be stable, but the speed will decrease because the cable will be the limiting factor.

To avoid making a mistake, check a few things. First, check if the cable or package indicates the power. For most smartphones, options from 60W are suitable, while for laptops, 100W and above are often necessary. Second, look for USB-IF certification and clear labeling. This reduces the risk of buying a cable that appears fast but doesn't meet its advertised specifications. Third, don't rely solely on USB-C; cheap cables, especially USB-A to USB-C, often only support basic charging.

In short, charging speed depends on the weakest link: the smartphone, adapter, or cable. To achieve maximum speed, all three components must be compatible with each other in terms of standards and power. Then, charging will be fast and predictable.

