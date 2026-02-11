Samsung confirms launch event for new Galaxy S26 smartphones

Samsung logo. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung has confirmed that the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 will be held on February 25 in San Francisco. At the event, the company will unveil the Galaxy S26 series of flagship devices and showcase new AI features within the Galaxy ecosystem.

This information is included in Samsung's announcement.

Advertisement

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 — when to watch and what they might show

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will be broadcast on Samsung's official platforms. The invitation hints at the expansion of personalized and adaptive AI functions in Galaxy devices, referencing "a new phase of the AI era."

According to preliminary leaks, the series will include the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra smartphones. The smartphones will likely resemble the previous generation in terms of design, featuring a flat display and frame, rounded corners, and a vertically aligned camera block. The most notable updates are expected to be in the hardware.

Expected features

All models may feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, though Samsung may use its own Exynos 2600 processor in certain regions. The company expects increased productivity and better AI processing directly on the device.

According to leaks, the base model of the Galaxy S26 will have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 or 512 GB of storage, which is an upgrade from the previous model's 6.2-inch display. The cameras are expected to remain the same: a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 12 MP front camera. The Galaxy S26+ is expected to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen, a 4,900 mAh battery, and a similar camera setup.

There is also an expectation that it will support faster wireless charging according to the Qi2 standard without built-in magnets in the body. In that case, the company's official cases with magnetic rings could ensure compatibility with magnetic accessories once again.

Along with the smartphones, the company may unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, which will feature a more compact case and an updated design. According to preliminary reports, the headphones will support hand gestures for accepting or rejecting calls.

Read more:

The biggest mistake everyone makes when charging a phone

Apple could make the most durable iPhone in history — details