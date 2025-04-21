Grok by xAI has received the "vision" feature for iOS — how it works

Grok chatbot logo on your smartphone and laptop screens. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto

xAI has started to deploy the new feature called "vision" in the Grok chatbot app for iOS, which allows users to open the smartphone camera, capture an image, and immediately receive a voice description of what they see. Currently, the system only provides access to the camera, while a full-fledged visual analysis is under development.

TestingCatalog writes about it.

Advertisement

Grok takes a step towards full-fledged visual analysis

The integration of the camera into Grok's voice mode is in line with xAI's strategy to expand the capabilities of its assistant and compete with other similar platforms. The feature works in conjunction with Grok's existing "personalities" such as "unhinged", "romantic", or "genius", which add a personal touch to the communication. At the same time, voice mode still does not support custom instructions, which limits the flexibility of responses to some extent.

The new "vision" feature in Grok by xAI. Photo: Nic Cruz Patane/X

The company does not name a specific timetable for the launch of full visual analysis, but the availability of the beta feature on iOS indicates active testing. Users who want to try the new feature can update the Grok app to the latest version and use the camera directly from the voice interface.

As a reminder, Grok chatbot has been given the ability to edit and create documents, as well as develop basic applications and games right in the browser. The new set of features is called Grok Studio.

We also wrote that Elon Musk officially announced that his Grok chatbot was available on Telegram. Users can access the tool by subscribing to Telegram Premium.