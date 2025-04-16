Elon Musk's Grok has new features — they are free for all users

The Grok app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

The Grok chatbot by the xAI company, headed by Elon Musk, has received the new feature for editing and creating documents, as well as developing basic applications. This tool is called Grok Studio.

TechCrunch writes about it.

Who can use the new Grok feature?

The launch of Grok Studio was announced on Tuesday, April 15, in the evening on the X platform. It is available for both free and paid users on Grok.com.

"Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games. Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to collaborate on the content together," the developers said in the post on X.

This new feature makes Grok another chatbot with a full-fledged space for programming and writing projects. Earlier, OpenAI introduced the similar Canvas feature for ChatGPT, and Anthropic was one of the first to introduce the Artifacts solution for Claude.

At first glance, Grok Studio looks much like other "canvases" from competitors. Users can view previews of HTML snippets and execute code in languages such as Python, C++, and JavaScript. All materials are displayed in a window to the right of Grok's answers.

In addition, xAI has announced another significant change: Grok now supports integration with Google Drive. Thanks to this, users can attach files from their personal Google Drive account directly to a Grok request. According to xAI, the service is able to interact with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, which makes Grok Studio even more useful for collaboration and creative tasks.

As a reminder, experts from Surfshark have investigated which popular chatbots collect the most information about users. It turned out that Grok by xAI has access to the least amount of user data.

We also wrote that Elon Musk officially announced that his Grok chatbot was available on Telegram. The AI chatbot is available to users with a Telegram Premium subscription.