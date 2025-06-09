Schedule actions in Gemini — how to schedule AI tasks

The Google logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Users of the Gemini app can now instruct it to perform routine actions at specific times, allowing the service to proactively handle some daily tasks. This new feature is a logical continuation of the promises made at the I/O conference; the developers are working to make Gemini more personalized, predictive, and powerful, Google blog reports.

Here's how Google Gemini can work on a schedule

With the Scheduled Actions feature, you can ask Gemini to perform a specific action at a given time or transform an existing request into a recurring task. You can manage these tasks in the corresponding settings section. For instance, the app can provide an overview of your calendar and unread emails daily, generate five blog ideas weekly, or automatically notify you of your favorite sports team's results. Specify what you need and when, and the artificial intelligence will take care of the rest, even for one-time requests, such as a recap of the next day's awards ceremony.

This option is currently available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as to Google Workspace business and education plan users who meet the service's requirements.

As a reminder, Google Gmail for Android and iOS now has the ability to automatically create summaries of long emails. These summaries are displayed in the Gemini card format without the need for user intervention. This option will be especially useful in long emails, as it is updated every time a new reply is received.

We also reported on Google's presentation of the AI Edge Gallery app, which enables users to run artificial intelligence models directly on their smartphones without an internet connection. The program is already available for Android on Google Play, and an iOS version is expected soon.