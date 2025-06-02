Google will allow launching AI models on smartphones offline — how does AI Edge Gallery work?

Google search engine. Photo: Unsplash

Google unveiled AI Edge Gallery, the app that allows running AI models without the internet directly on smartphones. The new tool is already available on Google Play for Android and will soon be available on iOS.

It is reported by PYMNTS.

How does the AI Edge Gallery app work?

AI Edge Gallery works with models from the Hugging Face platform: users can find the right one, download it, and use it immediately, from generating images and answering questions to writing and editing code. All calculations are performed on the phone's processor, so no network connection is required. Google warns that the speed of work depends on the hardware: modern chips process tasks much faster, but the size of the model itself also affects the execution time.

The developers emphasize that the local launch of AI solves two problems at once. First, privacy: personal or sensitive data does not leave the device. Second, autonomy: models remain available even without Wi-Fi or a stable mobile signal. At the same time, cloud-based solutions, although more powerful, can be inconvenient due to delays and the transfer of information to external servers.

Meanwhile, analysts note the broader impact of AI on the Google ecosystem. David Hunter, CEO of SEO platform Local Falcon, said that the launches of AI Overviews and AI mode significantly change the rules of search.

"It's not just a little algorithm update — the concept of being visible in a search engine is changing dramatically," he emphasized.

According to the study, Google now evaluates queries using large language models, generating conversational answers based on context and user intent. Therefore, it is no longer enough for businesses to "stuff" pages with keywords: they need quality content with proof of expertise.

According to Local Falcon, it is a "significant shift" in the way Google determines which resources to show and in what order. Brands will have to write texts that organically answer queries, demonstrate competence, and remain useful to the reader — this is what the search giant's new AI tools expect from them.

As a reminder, Google Gmail for Android and iOS now has the ability to automatically create summaries of long emails. These summaries are displayed in the Gemini card format without the need for user intervention. This option will be especially useful in long emails, as it is updated every time a new reply is received.

We also wrote that Google started displaying ad units in AI Search and AI Overviews modes for users from the United States. The company notes that this approach allows users to find the necessary goods, services, and companies faster.