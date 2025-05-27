Google claims that users find ads in AI search useful

Google Search Engine. Photo: Unsplash

The search giant Google has started displaying ads in AI Search and AI Overviews modes in the United States. The company claims that such ads help people find the right products, services, and companies faster.

Bleeping Computer writes about it.

Changes in Search

At the Google Marketing Live event last week, representatives of the corporation announced the gradual introduction of ad units to AI modes. In the desktop version, they appear below the AI-generated response, followed by traditional blue links. In a whitepaper pointed out by SEO consultant GaGan Gotra, Google refers to "internal data" that allegedly confirms the benefits of such ads.

The quoted passage claims that people find AI Overviews ads useful because they allow them to go straight to a relevant business or service at the exact moment they need it. The company, however, does not disclose the methodology and figures it relies on. Google emphasizes that the new format is an additional opportunity for customers, not just a source of profit.

Ads are not a problem in themselves, but they raise concerns when they mislead users or interrupt the logic of search results. Last quarter, Google earned USD 72.5 billion from ads, and the company expects revenues to grow further as ads go beyond the classic links.

