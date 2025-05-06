Google will switch to Material Design 3 Expressive — what will change in Android

The logo of the Android 16 operating system on a smartphone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google is preparing a major update to its design approach to Android. The Google I/O conference schedule and the accidentally published company blog revealed that Material 3 is evolving into Material Design 3 Expressive. The new system, according to Google, is designed to create interfaces that resonate with people on an emotional level.

TechCrunch writes about it.

What will be the focus of the new design?

The leaked Google blog post emphasizes the "bold use of shape and color" that should make the Android experience more engaging. Although there are no specifics on the implementation, the company claims that the expressive design draws attention to key elements and increases the efficiency of user actions, and is especially useful for the elderly.

Design of Android system elements with Material Design 3 Expressive. Photo: 9to5Google

The concept of Material Design emerged in 2014 as an open set of principles for visual, motion, and interactive design. The next big step was the announcement of "Material You" (also known as Material 3) in May 2021, when Android received the adaptive interface that changes the color scheme according to the user's wallpaper. The new iteration is not expected to be a radical overhaul but rather a development of Material You ideas.

Google emphasizes that the expressive approach is not universal: developers still need to take into account established standards and templates when adapting them to their applications. At the I/O session titled "Build next-level UX with Material 3 Expressive," participants are promised training in "emotional design patterns" that increase engagement and usability, as well as early access to files and alpha code for experimentation before the public release.

The hidden post quickly disappeared from the official blog, but the Wayback Machine has already saved a copy, and the Google I/O schedule confirms that a detailed announcement of Material 3 Expressive will be made later this month.

