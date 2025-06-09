YouTube vs. Ad Blockers: What it means for viewers now

The YouTube logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube has tightened restrictions on ad blockers by closing another loophole in Firefox. The platform reminds us once again: either watch ads or sign up for a Premium subscription.

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

How YouTube has once again tightened the rules on the use of ad blockers

Last year, the service clearly outlined its policy: from now on, watching videos without ads is only possible with a paid subscription. If the viewer has an ad blocker enabled, playback stops until it is disabled, which effectively stopped many popular extensions from working even then.

Despite this, users continued to look for workarounds. Recently, YouTube has strengthened its defences, with the messages "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube" and "Ad blockers violate YouTube's terms of service" appearing on screens again in large numbers.

The notice banning ad blockers on YouTube. Photo: 9to5Mac

The new wave of discussions has sparked on social media and Reddit, with some blaming the service for its "monopoly" and others calling on Google to "stop fighting" and allow third-party extensions.

At the same time, YouTube insists that advertising or subscriptions are the main sources of income for content creators. The company is preparing for a long-term "race" with blocker developers, which is unlikely to end quickly.

