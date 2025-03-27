Why Google Pixel 9a can't be ordered — new details about overheating

Google Pixel 9a smartphone in the hands. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The company Google unveiled its mid-range smartphone Pixel 9a back on March 19. Usually, pre-orders start on the same day, but this time the release was unexpectedly postponed to April. The only official explanation for the delay was a mention of a problem with the quality of components, which allegedly affects a small number of phones.

PhoneArena writes about it.

Why Google Pixel 9a pre-orders are still not available

A more specific assumption has appeared online. The well-known Twitter/X insider under the nickname Tech Auntyji spoke about the urgent recall of the well-known device due to serious overheating, especially in the camera area.

Darlings,the controversy over sudden withdrawal of a very high profile phone from many reviewers evidently revolves around heating probs. Especially around the camera. Should be back in action in April after an update to fix bugs. I personally use Hit spray for the same, dearies. — Tech Auntyji (@techauntyji) March 24, 2025

Although there was no direct mention of the Pixel 9a, everything points to it, as it is the only top-end gadget among Google's new smartphones that has suddenly been removed from the consideration of many reviewers. Tech Auntyji also added a joke tip "Don't Google it", hinting that it was a Google device.

The Pixel 9a accidentally went on sale in some regions before the official presentation. Thanks to it, the tech blogger Sahil Karoul received an early sample of the smartphone and showed how its performance decreases up to 61% of the maximum during a benchmark test, presumably due to an overheating problem.

Despite all the difficulties, the price of the Pixel 9a will remain at the level of USD 499, as in the previous generation. As of now, Google has not yet announced the official start date for pre-orders of the Pixel 9a, except for a mention of April and a possible fix for the overheating issue via a software update.

