TOP 5 things to consider before buying a new phone — How to choose a phone

A man holds a smartphone in his hands. Photo: Unsplash

Choosing a phone is always a responsible and difficult task, especially for an inexperienced user who doesn't want to understand the variety of technical parameters of the gadget. If you're blindly shopping for a new smartphone, it's worth taking an unusual approach to choosing such a device by identifying criteria that will help you make the right choice, GSMinfo writes.

Plastic case

In 2025, such a body is an indicator of a cheap smartphone, but the main thing is that it should not be flimsy. It is better to pay attention to devices made of metal and glass. A good gadget will always have a metal frame, and the back cover will be made of ceramic or glass.

If you like a phone with a plastic case, it's important that it's sturdy. You can check this by lightly pressing different parts of the back cover with your finger. If the case bends, it's not a good sign.

Removable battery

To encounter a modern smartphone with a removable battery is to be thrown back into the last century, because today's devices simply don't need them. And there are a number of reasons for this:

The battery has no time to degrade before the smartphone becomes obsolete, so it easily lasts for 2–3 years;

Some phone models used to come with high-capacity batteries that are no longer needed because portable power banks are available.

You shouldn't buy a device if it has a removable battery. Firstly, it won't be very good, and dirt will constantly accumulate in the gaps.

Weight and dimensions

Today, a screen size of 6 inches or more is the ideal form factor for most users.

The first thing you need to decide is whether it will be comfortable for you to use such a device, as there are both large and compact smartphones on the market, and most apps are designed for 5–6 inches screens.

The weight of a modern device should not be too heavy or too light — it should fit comfortably in your hand.

Screen

When you turn on the device, first check the maximum screen brightness and look at the display from all sides. Then answer the following questions: Is it comfortable to read text? Is it comfortable to write messages? Can you see what's happening on the screen from all angles?

Don't choose a device where you can see pixels, or one that produces a distorted image at a small angle.

Even inexpensive smartphones can have a good IPS matrix. Just open a white background and look closely at the corners — there should be no dull or backlit image.

Lack of USB Type-C

This is now a European standard adopted at the legislative level. If a smartphone does not have a USB Type-C port, it is an outdated gadget.

Its advantage is that it connects to the device from any side and is much faster than Micro-USB. Also, you won't need to look for such a wire in stores for a long time, as it is sold everywhere.

Earlier, we wrote which are the best mid-range smartphones in 2025.

We also wrote that Google has finally introduced the mid-budget Pixel 9a. The smartphone received a better camera, processor and screen while maintaining its price.