Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology The optimal laptop lifespan — when to buy a new one

The optimal laptop lifespan — when to buy a new one

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 February 2026 19:45
Experts reveal the best time to upgrade your laptop
Working at the laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Although people usually buy laptops expecting to use them for years, daily use gradually wears out the components and slows down the system. The optimal upgrade period depends on usage and maintenance, but it typically lasts 2-5 years.

iTechua writes about this.

Advertisement

When is it time to replace your laptop?

According to experts, a laptop ages fastest during resource-intensive tasks, such as video rendering or launching modern video games. These scenarios place greater demands on the processor and graphics, causing the case and cooling system to heat up more quickly, which accelerates wear and tear.

Laptops used for less demanding tasks, such as watching the news, browsing social media, working with text documents, and checking email, typically last longer because they rarely work at full capacity. With careful use, replacement can be postponed for over five years.

Experts emphasize the importance of basic care to extend the device's lifespan. This includes regularly cleaning dust from the ports and ventilation holes, as well as updating the operating system in a timely manner. These updates often contain optimizations that positively impact the notebook's stability and speed.

Read more:

Android for PCs spotted online for the first time

Laptop sleep vs. shutdown — what's best?

devices laptop useful tips battery buying
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information