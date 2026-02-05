Experts reveal the best time to upgrade your laptop

Working at the laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Although people usually buy laptops expecting to use them for years, daily use gradually wears out the components and slows down the system. The optimal upgrade period depends on usage and maintenance, but it typically lasts 2-5 years.

When is it time to replace your laptop?

According to experts, a laptop ages fastest during resource-intensive tasks, such as video rendering or launching modern video games. These scenarios place greater demands on the processor and graphics, causing the case and cooling system to heat up more quickly, which accelerates wear and tear.

Laptops used for less demanding tasks, such as watching the news, browsing social media, working with text documents, and checking email, typically last longer because they rarely work at full capacity. With careful use, replacement can be postponed for over five years.

Experts emphasize the importance of basic care to extend the device's lifespan. This includes regularly cleaning dust from the ports and ventilation holes, as well as updating the operating system in a timely manner. These updates often contain optimizations that positively impact the notebook's stability and speed.

