Can you just close your laptop — how sleep mode affects battery life and speed

Closing the laptop. Photo: Freepik

Many users simply close their laptop lid at the end of the day without shutting down their computer completely. While this is usually safe, sleep mode does not replace the need for regular system restarts. CNET writes that it has nuances that affect performance and battery life.

CNET writes about this.

So, is it safe to close the lid of a laptop without turning it off?

When you close the lid, most modern laptops automatically enter sleep mode. In this state, the system suspends its main activity, saves open programs and files in RAM, and consumes a minimum of energy. This allows the device to quickly "wake up" after opening.

Shutting down completely works differently. All processes stop, and the memory clears. For this reason, "sleep" mode should be considered a quick pause for convenience rather than a mode for prolonged downtime.

It is also important to check the power settings. If "Never" is selected for sleep or screen shutdown, the laptop may continue to operate even with the lid closed, which renders the "Rest" mode ineffective.

In everyday use, it is usually fine to close your laptop, especially if you will be returning to work in a few hours or later in the day. However, problems are more likely to arise if the device is left on for weeks and only put into sleep mode. The system does not get a complete "clean start," and programs remain in memory. Background processes can also gradually accumulate minor glitches.

These issues are usually noticeable in small details: the laptop runs slower, individual programs freeze, the battery drains faster, and the device may overheat, especially during resource-intensive tasks or when the laptop is in a closed bag.

Completely shutting down or restarting helps "clean up" frozen processes, clear memory, and restore system stability. Experts advise restarting your laptop at least once a week and turning it off completely during long periods of inactivity or before traveling. While it is not necessary to do this every night, periodic restarts are a useful habit.

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