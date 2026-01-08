Lenovo unveils Legion Pro Rollable Laptop with expandable display

The Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable has a screen that can change size. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Lenovo unveiled the Legion Pro Rollable, a gaming laptop with an unfolding display. Its 16-inch base expands to nearly 24 inches, reimagining the traditional design of a gaming laptop.

Here's what we know about the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable

Its main feature is the 16-inch PureSight OLED display, which can be expanded horizontally in three different modes. The first mode is "Focus Mode," which has a 16:10 aspect ratio. Next is "Tactical Mode," which has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display's maximum expansion is 23.8 inches in "Arena Mode," which has a 24:9 aspect ratio. Switching between modes is instantaneous and triggered by a key combination; there are no blackouts, pauses, or progress screens.

Lenovo has already showcased rollable display concepts, including the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, at CES 2025. However, the Legion Pro Rollable is the first model with horizontal "unrolling" and the first test of this concept on a gaming laptop.

The panel boasts an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. While no games were demonstrated on the device, attendees could check out the unfolding mechanics, keyboard and touchpad operation, and overall construction quality. In its compact, 16-inch form, it resembles a traditional Legion laptop with a polished build. At its maximum size, however, its unusual proportions and extremely thin bezels give it the appearance of technology from a science fiction film.

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable laptop. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

During the presentation, it was mentioned that the cover can close even when the display is fully extended. However, this may not be ideal for the longevity of the screen.

The Legion Pro Rollable is an upper-segment gaming laptop that lacks this feature. It features a full-size RGB keyboard, a large, smooth touchpad, a variety of ports, and an RGB light strip along the bottom edge. Its internal configuration is top-of-the-line, with options including an Nvidia RTX 5090 mobile GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

There are also practical nuances: the screen expands horizontally, but its height does not change without a stand or improvised "padding." For the average gamer, this approach is unlikely to be more cost-effective than a budget gaming laptop and a 24-inch monitor, even if the monitor is difficult to transport.

