The top 5 models of the best headphones for under $250

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio headphones. Photo: Unsplash

The world of personal audio is developing rapidly: so many interesting models have appeared on store shelves that choosing headphones is turning into a real quest. It is quite difficult to decide the perfect headphones among all the variety, but it is possible.

Hotline.ua writes about the five best headphones and earbuds.

Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro

Liberty 4 Pro is a wireless TWS in-ear headphone with hybrid emitters.

Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro. Photo: ek.ua

They support Hi-Res Audio and last up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours with a charging case. Spatial audio is reproduced so realistically that drumming seems alive, and active noise cancellation convinces even those who are used to AirPods.

The model costs from $120.

Nothing Ear (3)

The third generation of transparent Nothing headphones has a new dynamic emitter and more powerful noise reduction.

Nothing Ear (3) earbuds. Photo: ek.ua

You don't just hear the music, you watch it through a transparent case. The battery life is up to 8 hours, and with a case — up to 40.

The cost of Ear (3) ranges from $100-160, and for this money, the user gets a truly balanced sound.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition

The legendary DT 770 Pro in the X Limited Edition remains the benchmark for detail.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition. Photo: hotline.ua

These are full-size, closed-cell wired headphones with a three-meter cable and new STELLAR.45 drivers. Clear bass, midrange, and treble reproduction lets you hear every note — perfect for home or studio.

The limited edition to the 100th anniversary of Beyerdynamic costs from $190.

Marshall Major V

The fifth-generation Major over-ear wireless features updated sound, a longer-lasting battery and a redesigned headband that stays comfortable through long listening sessions.

Marshall Major V Headset. Photo: ek.ua

The 40 mm drivers provide the signature Marshall character with rich bass. Although the model does not claim to be Hi-Fi, it gives an authentic rock mood and recognizable design.

The price starts from $85.

Apple AirPods 4

The fourth generation of AirPods retains the familiar design, but adds active noise cancellation, increased battery life (up to 5 hours without a case and 30 hours with it), and support for spatial audio.

Apple AirPods 4. Photo: ek.ua

Dynamic drivers and the H2 chip work in tandem with an adaptive equalizer, and IP54 protection makes the headphones resistant to dust and water.

For those already in the Apple ecosystem, it's a must-have for $115-250, and for the rest of us, it's a reason to think about switching.

