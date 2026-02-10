Discord is changing the default settings for teenagers around the world. What will change?

The Discord logo. Photo: Unsplash

Discord announced the global launch of "teen-friendly" settings for all new and existing accounts. Starting in early March 2026, the company will begin rolling out these settings, which aim to strengthen age restrictions and filter sensitive content without revealing users' ages to others.

What are the rules for confirming age and the new access restrictions?

As part of the update, the company announced that users may receive a request to confirm their age if they wish to adjust certain settings or access "sensitive" content. This applies to age-restricted channels and servers, specific app commands, and certain message requests.

The age verification process is designed to protect privacy and provide options. Users can verify their age using facial recognition or by uploading a document through Discord partners. The company promises to add other options soon. Additionally, the platform is implementing a background model to determine age groups, which should help distinguish adult accounts without requiring verification each time.

Video selfies used for age verification are processed on the device and are not sent outside. Documents sent to partners should be deleted quickly, usually immediately after confirmation. Verification status is not visible to other users. Confirmation of the result will be sent via personal message from the official Discord account.

Along with age verification, the "default" rules change. To remove the blurring of sensitive content or to disable this option, you must confirm that you are an adult. Additionally, requests for personal messages from unknown users will go to a separate folder by default. Only verified adults will be able to change this setting.

A similar "teen mode" has already been implemented in the UK and Australia, and the approach is now being expanded worldwide.

