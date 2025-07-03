Windows 10 will soon lose support: why you should upgrade to Windows 11 now

Windows updates on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Windows 10 is still the most popular version of the operating system, but Microsoft is about to stop supporting it. If users don't upgrade to Windows 11 by the end of 2025, their computers will be left without protection against vulnerabilities and critical errors.

Why you should upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 will reach the "end of its life cycle" on October 14, 2025, at which point it will no longer receive security updates or bug fixes. After this date, Windows 10 PCs will become increasingly vulnerable to attacks because new exploits will remain unpatched. This is particularly risky for organizations that handle sensitive data, including hospitals, law firms, and insurance companies.

Microsoft has been down this road before. Windows 7 lost support in January 2020 and Windows 8 lost support in early 2023. For Windows 10, the scenario is repeating itself approximately ten years after its release.

As support for Windows 10 ends, users face a dilemma: upgrade to Windows 11 or join the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. The latter option provides minimal security patches but comes at a cost: $30 per year for personal devices and $61 for corporate ones, with the price doubling annually.

Although upgrading to Windows 11 is free for most, it can be difficult due to the hardware requirements. The operating system (OS) requires the TPM 2.0 module and other modern components. While machines without these features can technically install Windows 11, Microsoft does not guarantee updates or support for them, which means the risk is the same as staying on Windows 10. Consequently, the only safe option for some users is to purchase a new PC.

