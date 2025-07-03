Windows 10 support ends in October — what should you do next?

Launching the Windows operating system on a monitor screen. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft will discontinue free security updates for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. The "end of life" of the operating system carries certain risks, but PC users have several options.

What are the consequences of ending support?

Throughout the product lifecycle, Microsoft regularly releases patches that fix new vulnerabilities and improve Windows features. After October 15, 2025, these free updates for Windows 10 will cease, and the OS itself will become an easier target for cybercriminals. The company will only offer the paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which will run until October 14, 2028, with the exception of LTSC versions for the corporate segment.

In addition to security, compatibility with new devices is also at risk. Manufacturers may gradually stop releasing drivers for Windows 10, which will complicate the operation of modern equipment. A similar situation has already occurred with Windows 7.

Home users will probably be able to stay on Windows 10 without any serious problems. If a critical vulnerability is discovered, Microsoft usually releases an emergency patch even for "retired" systems. However, companies, especially those in the financial sector, should consider switching: large amounts of sensitive data require up-to-date protection.

The following options are among the possible solutions:

Buy ESU — continue receiving patches by paying approximately USD 30 per year or using accumulated Microsoft Rewards points.

Upgrade to Windows 11 — free of charge if your PC meets the requirements (TPM 2.0, modern processor, 16 GB RAM, SSD). It takes time to get used to the new interface, and higher system requirements should be taken into account.

Switch to Linux — most distributions are free and regularly updated, but there may be difficulties with certain programs and games.

Enhance protection — install reliable paid antivirus software on Windows 10 and follow basic cyber hygiene practices.

The most convenient and promising option remains modern hardware with Windows 11 — this is both an investment in security and an opportunity to use the new AI features of the OS. For those whose PCs do not meet the requirements, Windows 10 will remain an acceptable choice for several more years, but it is worth planning an upgrade or replacement of equipment in advance.

As a reminder, Microsoft has clearly hinted that staying on Windows 10 in 2025 will become increasingly difficult. The free upgrade to Windows 11 will only be available until the company starts automatically installing the new OS on compatible devices.