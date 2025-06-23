Windows 10 support is ending — Microsoft urges users to prepare for transition

The Windows 10 operating system on a laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft has made it clear that it will soon be impossible to remain on Windows 10. The free update will only be available until the company begins automatically installing Windows 11 on compatible computers.

When the free Windows update expires

Another sign this week suggests that users will soon lose the option to stay with Windows 10. Microsoft has already warned owners of eligible PCs that they will have to upgrade to the new system. This indicates that the deadline for free upgrades is limited. This information is included in the fine print of the latest Windows 10 patch terms and conditions.

Earlier this year, Microsoft unprompted installed the new Outlook client on Windows 10 and rolled out the Windows 11 24H2 build to non-managed home and professional versions of Windows 11. Last year, the wake-up call came when patch KB5001716 appeared on Windows 10 on its own. According to the notes, the system may attempt to download and install a new version when the current build is nearing the end of its support period.

This applies to approximately 400 million users. A wave of warnings has already appeared on social media. Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025. According to Windows Latest, you can extend support for another year for $30; otherwise, Microsoft will "force upgrade" all compatible PCs to Windows 11, regardless of your preferences.

Two numbers will determine the outcome of the next hundred days. The first is the number of compatible machines that will switch. Microsoft was pleasantly surprised by this month's statistics: millions have finally upgraded, and Windows 11 is poised to surpass Windows 10 in market share for the first time. However, more than half of users are still on the old operating system (OS).

Analysts estimate at least 240 million PCs cannot update for free, but there could be many more. These devices will not be upgraded automatically; owners will have to purchase an annual security update package or be left without protection.

