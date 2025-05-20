Microsoft is planning to make Windows 11's Explorer “smart”

The Microsoft logo on the facade of the building. Photo: Unsplash

A new test build of Windows 11, 26200.5603 (KB5058488), has been released in the Windows Insider program's Dev channel. It contains a number of innovations, including experimental artificial intelligence features in Explorer, search updates, widget panel, developer tools, and system management.

This is stated in the official Microsoft blog.

Advertisement

How AI features will work in Windows Explorer

Microsoft has added AI integration to File Explorer. Users can now right-click on .jpg, .jpeg, or .png files and use AI to:

search for similar images using Bing Visual Search;

blur the background in a photo;

remove objects from the photo;

automatically cut an object out of the background.

New actions have also been added for documents in Microsoft 365, such as .docx, .pptx, .pdf, etc: Summarize and Create FAQ. They are only available to users with an active Copilot subscription within Microsoft 365.

AI actions in Windows Explorer in a test build of Windows 11. Photo: Windows Insider Blog

Thanks to the new features, users will be able to perform certain actions with files using AI. For example, they will be able to edit images or summarize text documents without opening them.

Microsoft reminds us that the Dev channel is an experimental environment. Not all features included in the Dev channel will be included in the final releases, and some will be changed or removed based on user feedback.

As a reminder, AI models like ChatGPT learn a language not so much through formal rules as by "memorising" the examples they see. The researchers compared the language choices of humans and the open large-scale language model GPT-J when they formed nouns from fictional adjectives with the suffixes -ness and -ity.

We also wrote that the growing number of users on the forums report cases where their relatives are overly enthusiastic about the "revelations" that ChatGPT allegedly sends them, and start calling themselves prophets. It may seem paradoxical, but even mundane conversations with a chatbot can sometimes turn into a dangerous spiritual addiction, leading to breakdowns in relationships, social isolation, and loss of contact with reality.