Huawei unveils MateBook Fold — the world's first laptop with a folding screen

Huawei has officially unveiled the MateBook Fold Ultimate Design, the world's first foldable computer and a new era in laptop technology. The device features an 18-inch, 3.3K-resolution screen with HDR support and ultra-high brightness of 1,600 nits. It features a dual-layer OLED display with LTPO technology, providing an adaptive refresh rate and minimal power consumption.

Here's what we know about Huawei's new product

When unfolded, the MateBook Fold is only 7.3 mm thick and weighs 1.16 kg. The screen has an aspect ratio of 4:3 in fully open mode and 3:2 in folded mode, allowing you to adapt the workspace flexibly.

The key engineering feature is the industry's largest hinge, measuring 285 mm. Thanks to an innovative three-level design, Huawei increased the torque fourfold and the load capacity twofold. This allows the screen to be fixed at various angles, from 30 to 150 degrees, providing convenience in both dual-screen and keyboard-connected modes.

The MateBook Fold runs on HarmonyOS and supports proprietary WPS Office solutions. It also integrates with the Huawei ecosystem, including smartphones and tablets. Thanks to distributed bus technology, the device provides data transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s and a connection that is four times more stable than that of other gadgets.

The device uses diamond-cut aluminum fans and an ultra-thin heat sink with an anti-weight and gravity design for cooling. The back of the device is made of a combination of metal and leather that looks aesthetically pleasing and protects against stains and moisture. The built-in stand is easy to open and lock.

The Huawei MateBook Fold with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage costs 23,999 yuan (approximately $3,328). The version with 2 TB of storage is priced at 26,999 yuan (approximately $3,744).

