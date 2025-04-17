Motorola has unveiled its first laptop — what "stuffing" did the Moto Book 60 receive?

Motorola's first laptop. Photo: Motorola

Motorola has officially expanded its ecosystem with the launch of its first laptop, the Moto Book 60, in India. The model is aimed at professionals, students, and creative professionals and demonstrates the brand's signature design approach.

Everything we know about Motorola's first laptop

Moto Book 60 features a 14-inch OLED panel with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR. The screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 space and is TÜV certified to reduce eyestrain. The MIL-STD-810H-certified metal chassis weighs just 1.39 kg and is available in Bronze Green and Wedgewood, selected by Pantone.

Inside, the laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5-210H or Core i7-240H processors, combined with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is expandable up to 32 GB. The PCIe 4.0 SSD offers up to 1 TB of storage, and it comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024 out of the box.

Smart Connect lets you sync the laptop with Motorola smartphones and tablets, using Smart Clipboard, Swipe to Share, and File Transfer for quick content sharing. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, while physical interfaces include two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a pair of USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack.

The Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers are complemented by a 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and a dual microphone. Power is provided by a 60Wh battery that can be charged via USB-C with a 65W charger.

The Moto Book 60 will go on sale in India on April 23. The base version with Intel Core i5, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD will start at USD 700, while the top-of-the-line version with Intel Core i7 and 1 TB SSD will cost around USD 860. It is not yet known whether the new product will be available on the global market, including in Ukraine.

As a reminder, on April 3, the anniversary of the invention of the first mobile phone was celebrated. It was on this day in 1973 that the Motorola company's engineer made the first call from the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X portable device.

