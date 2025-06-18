Why successful people are switching from smartphones to button phones for privacy and security

BlackBerry push-button phone on fabric. Photo: Unsplash

Even millionaires with vast fortunes are ditching their smartphones in favor of simple "dumb phones" — and not because of nostalgia. Many believe a basic button phone provides something even the best iPhone or Android can’t: total privacy.

Why button phones are becoming a conscious choice

A traditional button phone limits users to the basics: calls, SMS, a clock, a voice recorder, the classic Snake game, and maybe a low-quality camera. Internet access is usually absent, with only occasional Bluetooth support.

Smartphones, on the other hand, offer everything: Wi-Fi, high-resolution cameras, apps, messengers, and social media. The contrast seems obvious — touchscreens promise unlimited digital interaction.

Still, many businesspeople and public figures are drawn to one key advantage of button phones: freedom from mass data tracking. Smartphones know almost everything about their users — age, location, interests, purchases, search history, political views. All of this feeds algorithms that serve targeted ads and tailored content.

For those who prioritize privacy, a device without an operating system is far more appealing. It doesn’t collect or transmit personal information, nor does it leave a digital footprint. In addition to constant surveillance, smartphones carry a fraud risk: hacked accounts, stolen photos, compromised banking apps. A button phone simply doesn’t allow for those vulnerabilities.

There are also practical perks:

Battery life — Button phones last for days on a single charge.

Durability — The jokes about them cracking floor tiles aren’t far off. Drop one, and the phone might survive better than your home decor.

For people who care most about privacy and reliability, button phones make perfect sense. But for those who value connectivity and convenience, sticking with iOS or Android — while accepting the trade-offs — remains a valid choice.

