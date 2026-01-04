Smart TV running slow? Try this hack

A smart TV remote is in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Modern smart TVs are becoming increasingly similar to computers. They run on an operating system, have apps, an internet connection, and their own memory. If your TV starts to slow down — if apps take longer to open, videos load with delays, or the remote control responds slowly — one of the most common reasons may be a trivial one: an overflowing cache.

Blik writes about how to clear it.

What is cache in a smart TV and how to clear it

A cache is a temporary file that apps accumulate while running in order to speed up subsequent launches. For instance, streaming services such as YouTube and Netflix store data to launch content more quickly.

However, over time, the cache grows and takes up more storage space. Consequently, it turns from an "assistant" into a source of slowdowns. Consequently, the interface becomes less responsive, and applications freeze or close more often.

Common signs that the cache needs to be cleared include slow response to remote control button presses, applications freezing, errors during video playback, and almost full device memory. In such situations, clearing temporary files can have a tangible effect in just a few minutes.

Most models have a similar logic of actions, regardless of the brand:

open TV Settings;

go to the "Applications" / Apps or "Application Manager" section;

select the application that uses the most memory;

click Clear cache;

restart the TV if necessary.

Clearing the cache does not erase accounts, settings, or the apps themselves: only temporary data is deleted.

Where to find cache clearing on popular platforms

On a Samsung Smart TV, the necessary options are usually located in a menu, such as Settings > Support > Device Care > Memory Management. There, you can see a list of apps and clear the cache.

On Android TV/Google TV (Sony, Philips, TCL, etc.), the process is typically the same: Settings > Applications > View all apps > Clear cache.

On LG webOS, a similar function is typically found in Storage Settings or the Applications list, though menu item names may differ depending on the model and system version.

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