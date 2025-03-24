Apple to release Watch with camera and AI — when might the new product appear

Smartwatch Apple Watch on the hand. Photo: Unsplash

The company Apple is working on the new version of the smartwatch Watch, which will be equipped with the camera. It will help the watch to see the outside world and use AI to provide relevant information.

It was reported by PYMNTS.

When will Apple Watch with the built-in camera appear?

The new version of the watch will appear in stores in a few generations, as reported by insider Mark Gurman. Now they are on the company's "roadmap", which plans to add cameras to both standard Series and Ultra models.

Gurman's report stated that each watch would have different camera settings. For example, in the Series, the camera will be located inside the display, like the front camera in an iPhone. In the Ultra version, the lens will be located on the side of the watch near the crown and button.

However, it may cause some inconvenience, as Ultra users will need to point their wrists at something to scan the object, while Series owners will have to flip their wrists. Gurman also added that it is unlikely that the cameras will support FaceTime, as the screen sizes are too small for adequate video conferencing.

