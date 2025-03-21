Apple is being sued over Apple Intelligence — users are outraged by the false advertisement

The Apple logo on the signboard. Photo: Unsplash

The company Apple has been sued in federal court over delays in Apple Intelligence. Users believe that the advertising of the technology's capabilities is false.

TechCrunch writes about it.

Why users do not believe in the truthfulness of Apple Intelligence features

On Wednesday, March 19, the lawsuit was filed to the US District Court in San Jose, seeking class action status and compensation on behalf of those who purchased iPhones and other Apple Intelligence-enabled devices. It has been six months since the company announced these features, but most countries and users have not yet received them.

"Apple's advertisements [cultivated] a clear and reasonable consumer expectation that these transformative features would be available upon the iPhone's release," it is stated in the lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

It goes on to say that contrary to Apple's claims of advanced AI capabilities, the products offered either a limited or no version of Apple Intelligence, which misled consumers about its actual usefulness and performance.

The lawsuit from users has become another headache for Apple, which has been trying to bring the long-awaited Apple Intelligence capabilities to the market for a long time. Apple CEO Tim Cook has lost confidence in the ability of AI head John Giannandrea to perform product development work, according to Bloomberg.

As a reminder, the European Union has set the new requirements for Apple to make its iOS operating system open to other technologies. The company criticized this decision, pointing out that all EU restrictions usually apply to it.

We also wrote that the EU legislation requiring the use of USB-C in all devices limited Apple to designing the iPhone 17 Air completely without ports, fearing that it would cause disputes with the law. However, having studied this directive in detail, it was confirmed that the release of such a device is completely legal.