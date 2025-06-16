Tired of 9-minute snoozes? iOS 26 fixes it

Alarm clock on iPhone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

iOS 26 allows iPhone owners to set the "snooze" duration on their alarm clock themselves, from 1 to 15 minutes. Apple is finally doing away with the rigid nine-minute interval that has annoyed users for years.

MacRumors writes about it.

What will change for iPhone users?

In the beta version of the new OS, simply open any alarm clock and tap the number next to "Snooze Duration" to set the desired interval: some people need two minutes, while others prefer a longer break. The nine-minute increment — a legacy of mechanical alarm clocks — seems like an unnecessary anachronism in the age of smartphones.

Apple positions the change as a small but significant improvement in quality of life, because it is the little conveniences that determine how comfortable your morning will be. iOS 26 is currently available to developers in test mode. The public beta will be released next month, and the final release is traditionally scheduled for autumn.

As a reminder, although there is a wide selection of smartphones on the market, the vast majority of Android users are in no hurry to switch to an iPhone. They explain their loyalty to the Google platform by several advantages that remain decisive for them.

We also wrote that Apple announced a radical change in its approach to iOS version numbering — now the system will bear the year of active use. The full release of iOS 26 is expected in the fall, but the developer version is already available for download.