4 reasons people choose Android over iPhone

Users around the world use different smartphones, but most of them are still not ready to trade Android for iPhone. They justify their decision with several reasons that keep them in the Google ecosystem.

Android Authority writes about these reasons.

The freedom of choice

Android powers dozens of brands, offering a truly enormous range of products: from gaming "monsters" and foldable gadgets to budget models and flagship camera phones. Every year, manufacturers try to outdo each other in terms of price, power, and innovation, and consumers only stand to gain from this competition.

In the world of iOS, everything is different: the choice is limited to a few iPhones, most of which belong to the premium segment. This approach somewhat limits users.

A proper app drawer and a clutter-free home screen

Android allows you to keep your desktop minimalistic: all secondary applications disappear into a convenient drawer ("App Drawer") that can be opened with a single swipe.

In iOS, new icons automatically appear on the home screens, and the application library only partially solves the problem of clutter. For someone who dislikes excess, this is critical.

Support for launchers

The deepest level of Android customization is launchers. One tap in the store, and your phone gets a completely different interface, new gestures, or a unique menu structure. Nova, Niagara, Pixel Launcher — each one changes the experience beyond recognition.

On the iPhone, however, users are stuck with Apple's basic shell: widgets and Shortcuts cannot replace a full-fledged launcher.

The power of familiarity

Gestures on Android and the location of settings have become muscle memory. On the iPad, users constantly find themselves searching for the "back button" in the upper corner and feeling the slowdown in performance. Even small things like a fingerprint scanner or more extensive Always-on Display settings make Android closer to their needs.

The iPhone and iOS are powerful devices with a mature OS, but for those who value variety, depth of settings, and a familiar workflow, the arguments in favor of Android remain compelling.

