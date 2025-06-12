Android 16 Update: What's changing on your phone

Holding a Google Pixel smartphone with Android 16. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google is rolling out the earliest major release in recent years, so users of compatible Pixels can already find Android 16 on their devices. The new generation of the OS is based on the Material 3 Expressive design language and is designed to make interaction more accessible, understandable, and secure.

It is stated in the official Google blog.

Streamlined and up-to-date notifications

Android 16 organises notifications by automatically grouping notifications from the same app together to keep your notification feed compact.

New notifications in Android 16. Photo: Google

In addition, there are "live" updates for deliveries and taxis: the order status changes without the need to open the app — the feature already works with partners, and will be available in Samsung Now Bar, OPPO, and OnePlus Live Alerts.

Clearer, simpler calling with hearing devices

LE Audio hearing aid wearers can now switch the microphone source: in noisy environments, simply select the phone microphone to make the other person hear you more clearly.

Controlling hearing aids in Android 16. Photo: Google

The system also has built-in controls — the volume and operating modes of the hearing aid are available directly from the settings panel.

Stronger security in a single tap

The new item in the settings allows you to activate Advanced Protection, which provides comprehensive protection against phishing, malicious applications, dangerous websites, and fraudulent calls.

The new Device Protection mode in Android 16. Photo: Google

The feature is designed for those who need the highest mobile security, including public figures.

Enhanced productivity for tablets

Together with Samsung, the Android team has developed desktop windowing, a mode that turns a tablet or foldable smartphone into a "desktop" workspace: windows can be opened, moved, and resized just like on a PC.

Desktop mode in Android 16. Photo: Google

Later this year, custom hotkey combinations and taskbar overflow will be available — a convenient way to find applications when the panel is full. In addition, developers can already test connecting mobile devices to an external display for an extended desktop.

What else is new

Other improvements include support for HDR screenshots, adaptive display refresh rates, Identity Check, and further material updates in Wear OS 6. Android 16 is scheduled to roll out to devices from other manufacturers by the end of the year, and Pixel users can already evaluate all the changes.

As a reminder, there is still uncertainty surrounding the presentation of the Google Pixel 10: at first, it was scheduled for August 13, but recent information suggests that the event has been postponed to August 20. At the same time, according to the new data, the start of deliveries is expected on August 28, two days earlier than last year.

We also wrote that many Android smartphones come with additional shells that, although they expand functionality, often overload the system with unnecessary services and advertising. Those looking for a clean, lightweight, and stable user experience should look for devices with pure Android or interfaces as close to it as possible.