Apple unveiled M3 Ultra — the most powerful chip with record-breaking performance

The logo of Apple’s most powerful M3 Ultra chip. Photo: Apple

The company Apple announced the release of the M3 Ultra chip, the most productive development ever created. Users of devices equipped with this chip will be offered the most powerful processor and graphics core in Mac computers, double the number of Neural Engine cores, and the largest amount of unified memory in the history of personal computers.

It is stated on the Apple website.

Everything we know about Apple’s most powerful M3 Ultra chip

The M3 Ultra chip supports the Thunderbolt 5 interface with more than twice the bandwidth. The processor itself is built using Apple’s innovative UltraFusion architecture, which connects two M3 Max chips using 10,000 high-speed connections that provide low latency and high throughput.

This architecture allows the system to treat the combined dies as a single, unified chip for greater performance. The first Apple device to feature the M3 Ultra chip is the new Mac Studio.

New Mac Studio, which is equipped with M3 Ultra chip. Photo: Apple

The chip features a 32-core processor with 24 performance cores and eight efficient cores. It also has the largest GPU of any Apple chip with 80 graphics cores.

The powerful 32-core Neural Engine powers Artificial Intelligence and machine learning and supports Apple Intelligence. In fact, the M3 Ultra is built for AI, including machine learning accelerators in the CPU, Apple’s most powerful GPU, Neural Engine, and more than 800 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

AI specialists can use Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra to run large language models with more than 600 billion parameters directly on the device, making it the ideal desktop for AI development.

The M3 Ultra’s unified memory architecture brings together the fastest, lowest latency memory ever available in a personal computer. Starting at 96 GB, memory capacity is expandable up to 512 GB. This outpaces the amount of memory available in the most advanced workstation graphics cards, eliminating the limitations of professional workloads that require large amounts of graphics memory.

As a reminder, Apple unveiled an updated range of MacBook Air laptops. They received a new M4 chip, an upgraded camera for video conferencing, and became USD 100 cheaper.

We also wrote that Tim Cook had hinted earlier in the week that "something was in the air," and at the same time, Apple unveiled a new iPad Air. The tablet received an M3 chip and support for Apple Intelligence.