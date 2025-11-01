AirPods Pro 3 pose health risks — users report cuts and ear bleeding (photo)

Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds. Photo: video still/YouTube

Owners of AirPods Pro 3 have reported experiencing pain, cuts, and bleeding after regular use of the earbuds. Some users link these issues to the new heart rate sensor, while Apple, according to users, maintains that there is no problem.

This was reported by Headphonesty.

User experiences and Apple’s response

The pattern of similar injuries has become so noticeable that it is difficult to dismiss as coincidental. On Reddit, dozens of AirPods Pro 3 owners share stories ranging from minor irritation to cuts requiring medical attention. User Lyao1235 posted a photo showing bleeding from the left ear after a long trip; he felt pressure inside the ear before removing the earbud.

Another post from brandonmp described symmetrical sores on both ears. Many initially perceived the discomfort as a pimple or skin irritation but later found identical cuts near the ear canal entrance and on the tragus — the small cartilage near the opening. Some noticed small bumps or traces of blood after the earbud accidentally slipped out.

A healthcare professional commented that these injuries are "second-degree pressure injuries," which occur when constant pressure restricts blood flow at a single point. Notably, even 10 minutes of adjusting the fit sometimes failed to relieve pain or pressure. Although such cases remain relatively rare, users note that similar issues occurred less frequently with AirPods Pro 2. The identical location of injuries among people with different ear tip sizes suggests that this is less about individual fit and more about a potential "pressure point" in the design.

Many users point to the new heart rate sensor as the source of the problem. The black, circular element on the inner side of each earbud presses against the ear canal wall and often rests on the back of the tragus. According to reports, this creates a consistent pressure point that does not shift with changes in ear tip size. Experiences vary: for some, the surface feels completely smooth and causes no discomfort even during sleep, while others feel a slight indentation or roughness exactly where localized pain or cuts appear.

