Main Technology 5 ways to realize that your phone has been hacked

5 ways to realize that your phone has been hacked

Publication time 4 July 2025 21:05
5 signs someone's spying on your phone
Phone in hand. Photo: Freepik

Although spyware can remain invisible, it gives itself away through several characteristic symptoms. A digital security expert explained the five signs that indicate third-party surveillance on a smartphone.

The Sun shares the signs.

Battery drains much faster

If it used to last all day but now drains in a few hours, this may indicate hidden activity. Spyware apps work continuously and constantly transmit data to a remote server, so they consume much more power.

Phone overheats without a load

The device should cool down when not in use. If the case is warm even when the gadget is not in use, the processor is probably busy with invisible background data transfer tasks.

Abnormally high traffic

Check the data usage statistics in the settings. Spyware sends collected information, including text, images, and audio, which significantly increases background traffic. Often, it's a message from your carrier about your data limit that first reveals the problem.

Strange SMS messages or notifications

Some basic applications are controlled by text commands that come in the form of messages with random characters. These messages may disappear as soon as they appear, but they are a good reason to check your device.

Unusual activity in standby mode

If the screen suddenly lights up, or you hear unauthorized clicks or noises during calls, it may mean that the microphone or camera is turned on remotely. These features allow attackers to listen in on conversations or observe the owner's surroundings.

Also read:

Is constant charging killing your laptop battery?

Is your USB drive too hot? What it means and what to do

The phone charger is hot — what to do

Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
