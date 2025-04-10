Your phone may be tapped — 10 warning signs of that

Smartphone in the hands. Photo: Freepik

The modern smartphone has long been an integral part of our daily lives. However, in addition to being convenient, it can pose a danger to your privacy.

OBOZ.UA writes about the signs that indicate the installation of spyware or phone tapping.

Strange noises during a call

Persistent interference, clicks, or unknown voices on the phone often indicate an intruder. While it can sometimes be the result of a bad signal, regular repetition of such noises should be taken as a wake-up call.

Excessive battery drain

If your smartphone is draining much faster, even in standby mode, you may have a spyware application running in the background that is actively transmitting your data.

Unusual activity at rest

Strange notifications in "silent" mode, arbitrary screen activation, or forced reboots may indicate the operation of malicious software that is trying to hide its own activities.

Shutdown delay

If your phone shuts down more slowly than usual, especially after making calls or sending messages, it may indicate that an attacker is initiating a data transfer.

Suspicious display of websites

Incorrect page loading or sudden changes may result from redirects to malicious resources. In this way, fraudsters can steal logins, passwords, or bank card details.

Unexplained device overheating

If your phone gets noticeably hot even when not in use, it's likely that a spyware app is running resource-intensive tasks in the background.

Strange text messages

Text messages with strange symbols or codes are often associated with the remote control of the phone. Malicious apps can receive commands to activate hidden functions in this way.

The camera and microphone are spontaneously turning on

Modern systems (iOS, Android) have indicators of camera or microphone use. If they appear without your knowledge, you should check your device for viruses or malicious apps as soon as possible.

Increased internet traffic usage

Spyware can send large amounts of data, so watch out for a sudden increase in your mobile internet usage.

Application spoofing

Attackers often disguise malicious utilities as innocuous applications such as System Update. They require permissions that do not correspond to the declared functions. Therefore, be careful with all applications — even those from official markets.

