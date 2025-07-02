Charging your laptop 24/7? Here are the hidden risks

A laptop is on charge. Photo: Unsplash

Modern laptops can automatically cut off the charge as soon as the battery reaches 100%. So, keeping your device plugged in all the time is not a crime, but there are some nuances you should know.

What are the risks of keeping your laptop on charge all the time?

Constant mains power is safe for most recent models: the power controller switches the laptop to mains power and protects the battery from overcharging. However, heat is a real problem. If the case heats up, especially under high load, lithium-ion cells wear out faster: even 40-45°C gradually "kills" their capacity.

The second subtlety is the rare use of the battery. When it is left at 100% charge for months without being discharged, the chemical processes "freeze". To extend the service life, you should lower the charge to 30-50% at least once or twice a week and then reconnect the cable.

The optimal solution is the manufacturer's proprietary utilities that limit the charge to 60-80% for users who work primarily from the mains. Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, and other brands have such programs.

So, constant charging is possible if the laptop does not overheat and you periodically "wake up" the battery. But don't leave it at 100% for months if you want to preserve the resource as long as possible.

