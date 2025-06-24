This common habit could shorten your laptop’s lifespan — here’s what to do instead

A woman closes the lid of a laptop. Photo: Freepik

Many laptop users routinely shut the lid right after powering down — without realizing they might be shortening the lifespan of their device. Experts explain how closing it too soon can cause overheating and costly repairs.

This was reported by UNIAN.

Advertisement

Why you should wait before closing your laptop

After intensive use, warm air remains trapped inside the laptop. If you close the lid immediately, hot air has no way to escape, and internal components continue to heat up. Specialists recommend letting the laptop "breathe" for 5–10 minutes before closing it. This helps prevent overheating and prolongs the life of internal hardware.

If you’re not shutting it down but simply closing the lid, the device typically enters sleep mode. While this allows for a quick resume, there’s a risk of data loss if power fails. Hibernation mode is safer because your session is saved to disk, though waking the device takes a bit longer. So, if you're taking a long break, it’s better to power it off completely.

Keeping the lid open only makes sense if your laptop stays on a desk and is used frequently. During transport, however, the lid should always be closed to protect the screen and hinges. A closed lid also helps keep dust off the keyboard and display if you use your device only occasionally.

How you close the lid also matters. Always use both hands, applying gentle pressure near the center — no sudden movements or extra force. Be sure there’s nothing left between the keyboard and screen. Once a month, clean the hinges with a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to remove dirt and prevent wear.

We’ve previously written about how saving money on a laptop shouldn’t mean constant lag and frustration. Even with a $500 budget, it’s possible to find solid models — as long as you don’t compromise on essential specs.

Also, check out our 7 tips to nearly double your laptop’s battery life. With a few smart settings in Windows 11 and popular apps, you can squeeze out more hours between charges.