Weekly horoscope for November 3–9, 2025 — which zodiac signs will achieve incredible success

The beginning of November is charged with powerful universal energy, bringing success to three zodiac signs. They will experience a true rise — luck will accompany them in business, finances, and even love. Mars, entering Sagittarius on November 4, awakens the drive for victory, while the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5 acts as a magnet for abundance and fulfilled wishes. Meanwhile, Venus in Scorpio will reveal deep emotions and attract genuine happiness.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, reveals which zodiac signs will receive extraordinary luck from November 3 to 9, 2025.

Three zodiac signs that will achieve great success in the first week of November 2025

Aries

A period of inspiration and breakthroughs awaits you. Mars in Sagittarius gives you determination, confidence, and a thirst for new beginnings. You’ll feel it’s time to act — to expand your horizons, take on bold projects, and seek new sources of income. On November 9, retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius will bring back old ideas or opportunities that once seemed out of reach — now is the perfect time to realize them. Astrologers emphasize that self-trust and readiness to take risks will open the way to financial gains and unexpected rewards from fate.

Virgo

For you, the first week of November marks the completion of an important life cycle and the start of a new one filled with gratitude and harmony. The Supermoon in Taurus on November 5 will allow you to see the fruits of your past efforts and receive long-awaited rewards. You may get a pleasant financial offer or long-anticipated support. Taurus, a symbol of stability and prosperity, will strengthen your confidence in the future. This is a time to pause, take a deep breath, and express gratitude for everything you already have — the universe will respond with new opportunities, especially in career, finances, and personal growth.

Pisces

Pisces, prepare for a magical period. Starting November 6, Venus moves into Scorpio, bringing waves of love, luck, and material abundance. You’ll feel supported by destiny in everything — from relationships to career decisions. This period may place you "in the right place at the right time." Venus in Scorpio allows emotional healing, the release of old fears, and the acceptance of life in all its fullness. The universe urges you to love your life as it is and believe that the best is already on its way to you.

