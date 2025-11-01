Lunar calendar for November 2025 — when to cut your hair to attract luck

A young woman gets a new hairstyle at a salon. Photo: freepik.com

You’ve probably noticed that after a successful visit to the hairdresser, not only your appearance changes, but your mood too — your smile seems to appear effortlessly. Astrologers note that this is no coincidence but rather the influence of the Moon. It affects not only the growth and strength of your hair but can also attract happiness and good fortune into your life if you choose a day with the right phase and energy. The lunar calendar helps determine those dates.

Novyny.LIVE shares the lunar haircut calendar for November 2025, which will help keep your hair shiny and healthy while drawing luck and happiness into your life.

Moon phases in November 2025

Waxing Moon: November 1–4

November 1–4 Full Moon in Taurus: November 5, 3:19 p.m. (Kyiv time)

November 5, 3:19 p.m. (Kyiv time) Waning Moon: November 6–19

November 6–19 New Moon in Scorpio: November 20, 8:47 a.m. (Kyiv time)

November 20, 8:47 a.m. (Kyiv time) Waxing Moon: November 21–30

November 21–30 Solar eclipse: none

none Lunar eclipse: none

Different Moon phases. Photo: shutterstock.com

Lunar haircut calendar for November 2025 — most favorable days

Astrologers recommend cutting your hair during the waxing Moon if you want it to grow faster, look lively, and stay healthy. During these days, hair absorbs renewal energy best.

Best days for a haircut in November 2025:

November 1–2: Waxing Moon — perfect for trimming the ends or getting a "growth haircut." Hair will look voluminous and well-groomed.

Waxing Moon — perfect for trimming the ends or getting a "growth haircut." Hair will look voluminous and well-groomed. November 3–4: Waxing Moon in Aries — ideal for bold experiments. Try a new style such as a bob or a short cut — the stars favor big changes.

Waxing Moon in Aries — ideal for bold experiments. Try a new style such as a bob or a short cut — the stars favor big changes. November 11: Waning Moon in Leo — hair will become thicker and more vibrant; a haircut on this day attracts beauty and prosperity.

Waning Moon in Leo — hair will become thicker and more vibrant; a haircut on this day attracts beauty and prosperity. November 18: Waning Moon in Scorpio — favorable for growth and strengthening; today’s haircut will draw joy and happiness.

Waning Moon in Scorpio — favorable for growth and strengthening; today’s haircut will draw joy and happiness. November 25: Waxing Moon in Aquarius — great for experiments; a haircut brings confidence and financial luck.

Neutral days for a haircut (won’t harm your hair):

November 8: Waning Moon in Gemini — suitable for minor hairstyle changes.

Waning Moon in Gemini — suitable for minor hairstyle changes. November 12: Waning Moon in Leo — a good day for adding volume and improving hair health.

Waning Moon in Leo — a good day for adding volume and improving hair health. November 13: Waning Moon in Virgo — enhances facial glow and overall well-being.

Waning Moon in Virgo — enhances facial glow and overall well-being. November 14: Waning Moon in Virgo — promotes hair strengthening and recovery.

Waning Moon in Virgo — promotes hair strengthening and recovery. November 15: Waning Moon in Libra — improves appearance, though may slow growth.

Waning Moon in Libra — improves appearance, though may slow growth. November 22: Waxing Moon in Sagittarius — favorable for refreshing your look.

Waxing Moon in Sagittarius — favorable for refreshing your look. November 23: Waxing Moon in Capricorn — strengthens hair and attracts wealth.

Waxing Moon in Capricorn — strengthens hair and attracts wealth. November 28: Waxing Moon in Pisces — promotes growth and resilience.

Waxing Moon in Pisces — promotes growth and resilience. November 29: Waxing Moon in Pisces — good for trims and nourishing treatments.

Hairdresser cutting a client’s hair. Photo: freepik.com

Unfavorable dates for haircuts in November 2025

Even the best haircut can turn out poorly if done at the wrong time. The Moon’s unfavorable positions can weaken hair or drain your energy.

Bad days for haircuts in November:

November 5 — Full Moon in Taurus. A haircut may bring undesirable results and negatively affect your energy.

— Full Moon in Taurus. A haircut may bring undesirable results and negatively affect your energy. November 6 — Waning Moon in Taurus. Cutting hair may attract insecurity and misfortune.

— Waning Moon in Taurus. Cutting hair may attract insecurity and misfortune. November 7 — Waning Moon in Gemini. Haircuts may lead to obstacles in work or health issues.

— Waning Moon in Gemini. Haircuts may lead to obstacles in work or health issues. November 9 — Waning Moon in Cancer. Hair may become weaker after cutting.

— Waning Moon in Cancer. Hair may become weaker after cutting. November 10 — Waning Moon in Cancer. Absolutely unsuitable for any hair procedures; results may be disappointing.

— Waning Moon in Cancer. Absolutely unsuitable for any hair procedures; results may be disappointing. November 16 — Waning Moon in Libra. Hair is fragile and may react poorly to manipulation.

— Waning Moon in Libra. Hair is fragile and may react poorly to manipulation. November 17 — Waning Moon in Libra. A haircut may ruin your mood.

— Waning Moon in Libra. A haircut may ruin your mood. November 19 — Waning Moon in Scorpio. Cutting your hair may "steal" your confidence and luck.

— Waning Moon in Scorpio. Cutting your hair may "steal" your confidence and luck. November 20 — New Moon in Scorpio. Hair is drained of energy; cutting it may slow growth and make it dull and unmanageable.

— New Moon in Scorpio. Hair is drained of energy; cutting it may slow growth and make it dull and unmanageable. November 21 — Waxing Moon in Sagittarius. Hair remains weak, and styling may quickly lose shape — opt for nourishing treatments instead.

— Waxing Moon in Sagittarius. Hair remains weak, and styling may quickly lose shape — opt for nourishing treatments instead. November 24 — Waxing Moon in Capricorn. A new hairstyle may cause disappointment.

— Waxing Moon in Capricorn. A new hairstyle may cause disappointment. November 26 — Waxing Moon in Aquarius. Hair may look dry, dull, and lifeless.

— Waxing Moon in Aquarius. Hair may look dry, dull, and lifeless. November 27 — Waxing Moon in Aquarius. Any haircut or treatment may worsen hair health.

— Waxing Moon in Aquarius. Any haircut or treatment may worsen hair health. November 30 — Waxing Moon in Aries. Avoid cutting your hair — it may attract illness or low vitality.

Woman getting a new hairstyle at a salon. Photo: freepik.com

Hair care in November 2025

Proper hair care is equally important. The most favorable dates for hair treatments are:

November 1–4: Apply nourishing masks, serums, or oil wraps — hair readily absorbs nutrients and becomes shiny and soft.

Apply nourishing masks, serums, or oil wraps — hair readily absorbs nutrients and becomes shiny and soft. November 5: Focus on scalp cleansing and gentle massage.

Focus on scalp cleansing and gentle massage. November 6–19: Ideal for deep treatments and detox. Use oil-based masks, add vitamin E for follicle stimulation, and regularly massage your scalp. Once a week, perform deep cleansing with a scalp scrub or sea salt balm mix.

Ideal for deep treatments and detox. Use oil-based masks, add vitamin E for follicle stimulation, and regularly massage your scalp. Once a week, perform deep cleansing with a scalp scrub or sea salt balm mix. November 21–30: Boost your care routine with growth ampoules, keratin masks, and head massages — all of which will speed up recovery and strengthen hair growth.

