Lunar calendar for November 2025 — money days

Lunar calendar for November 2025 — money days

en
Publication time 1 November 2025 03:17
Updated 12:01
Lunar Calendar for November 2025 — favorable and tricky days
A young woman and the New Moon. Photo: shutterstock.com

November 2025 brings energy for change and big opportunities. The lunar calendar can help you understand when to start new projects and when to take a pause. Plans for work, finances, studies, or small household tasks can be aligned with cosmic rhythms if you follow the Moon phases.

Novyny.LIVE has prepared a lunar calendar for November 2025 to help you find the most favorable days for important matters and avoid pitfalls in key decisions.

Moon Phases in November 2025

  • Waxing Moon — November 1–4;
  • Full Moon in Taurus — November 5 at 3:19 p.m. EST;
  • Waning Moon — November 6–19;
  • New Moon in Scorpio — November 20 at 8:47 a.m. EST;
  • Waxing Moon — November 21–30;
  • Solar Eclipse — none;
  • Lunar Eclipse — none. 
Moon phases in November 2025
Different phases of the moon. Photo: freepik.com

Most Favorable Days in November 2025

These are the days when the Moon forms harmonious aspects with other planets, boosting success, inspiration, and financial opportunities:

  • November 1;
  • November 11;
  • November 26;
  • November 27;
  • November 30. 
Lunar calendar for November 2025 — which days are the most favorable
Young woman with a book against the Moon. Photo: Pinterest

Unfavorable Days in November 2025

On these days, it’s better to avoid major decisions, signing contracts, and financial risks. Delays, conflicts, emotional fluctuations, restrictions, temptations, and inner doubts are possible:

  • November 2;
  • November 5;
  • November 13;
  • November 14;
  • November 20;
  • November 23;
  • November 25.

Lunar Calendar for November 2025 — Favorable Days by Activity

Best days for new beginnings, projects, and important decisions: November 1, 4, 10, 22, 30

Favorable period for financial matters and deals: November 4, 10, 11, 16, 22

Best days for trips, travel, and moving: November 1, 4, 6, 11, 22, 28, 30

For creativity and self-expression: November 1, 7, 11, 15, 19, 26

Best days for romance, dates, love confessions, engagements, and weddings: November 4, 6, 11, 15, 27, 30

Favorable days for wellness treatments and doctor visits: November 4, 10, 19, 22, 28, 30

Monthly calendar of events for November 2025 — which days are favorable for different areas
Young woman and the New Moon. Photo: Shutterstock.com

General Recommendations for November 2025

November is influenced by Scorpio, a sign of depth and expansion. It’s a time for spiritual growth, renewal, and stepping beyond the ordinary. During the Full Moon, express gratitude and release what has exhausted itself. On the New Moon, set intentions and start new endeavors.

Energy Practices: During the Full Moon, charge crystals or practice gratitude meditation. On the New Moon, plant new greenery or create vision boards.

Moon November Astrology advise lunar calendar
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
