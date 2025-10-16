Which zodiac sign will soon receive a unique opportunity from fate — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

According to astrologers’ forecasts, starting from mid-October, energetic flows shift dramatically, activating events that could become turning points. During this period, one zodiac sign will receive a truly unique opportunity from fate — a chance that occurs only once every few years.

Novyny.LIVE explains which zodiac representatives should prepare for life-changing events.

The zodiac sign on the verge of a fateful choic

Astrologers predict that the period from October 17 to 24 will be decisive for Virgos. During this time, a unique opportunity may appear on the horizon, potentially transforming financial matters and personal life. This could involve a new job, a collaboration offer, unexpected support from an influential person, or even a meeting that changes your outlook on the future.

On October 17, the Sun enters Libra, activating analytical thinking and granting the inner strength previously lacking for a decisive step. From October 18, Jupiter in Cancer will bring a sense of inner stability. By October 21, the New Moon in Libra will occur — an energetic reset opening new prospects in partnerships, relationships, and careers. This New Moon forms a harmonious aspect with your sign, helping to release doubts and clearly see the direction forward.

Do not be afraid to take risks if you feel the situation is "yours." You are capable of seeing opportunities where others perceive chaos — make use of this. The main rule for this period is not to postpone decisions. The chance may be brief, but its consequences will impact your life for years to come.

