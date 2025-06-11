Which zodiac signs will be very lucky on Friday, the 13th of 2025 — Tarot forecast

Tarot spread. Photo: Zenler

Many believe that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but some people remain unaffected by its ominous reputation. According to tarot readers, a few zodiac signs will actually experience good fortune on this day — despite the superstition.

The zodiac signs that will be the luckiest on Friday, June 13, 2025

Aries: Ace of Wands

This card is considered a symbol of a new beginning, a surge of strength and enthusiasm. It can mean success in finding a new path after the destruction of the old one, or using change to your advantage by starting something new.

Aries sign. Photo: Pinterest

Leo: The Emperor

This card represents leadership, control, authority, and structure. On Friday, June 13, Leos may find success in maintaining calm and control over the situation. This could be an opportunity to take responsibility and overcome obstacles successfully.

Leo sign. Photo: Pinterest

Sagittarius: The Wheel of Fortune

This card is considered a symbol of good luck, unexpected turns, and new opportunities. Any "destruction" can benefit Sagittarius representatives by opening new paths that were previously unavailable.

Sagittarius sign. Photo: Pinterest

Pisces: The Moon

This card signifies the revelation of the unknown, the exposure of secrets, the escape from illusions, and the resolution of fears. On Friday the 13th, those born under this zodiac sign may discover hidden truths or find relief from uncertainty, even if it means experiencing drastic changes.

Pisces sign. Photo: Pinterest

