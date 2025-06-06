Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11, 2025 — everything you need to know

The impact of the full moon on people's lives. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

This Wednesday, June 11, the Strawberry Full Moon will decorate the night sky with its bright light. According to astrological calculations, it will be under the influence of the optimistic and confident sign of Sagittarius. During this period, the desire for freedom, the search for truth, and the desire to free oneself from old limitations are intensified. But at the same time, the powerful energy of the Full Moon can bring a wave of emotions.

To ensure this day brings good luck and inspiration instead of an emotional explosion, we suggest finding out what impact the first new moon of Summer 2025 will have and what you should and shouldn't do during this period.

Full moon in June 2025 — the exact time

The June full moon falls on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 3:44 a.m. ET. This will be the 15th lunar day when the energy reaches its peak.

At this moment, the Moon will be in the fire sign of Sagittarius, a dynamic, inquisitive, philosophical sign.

This full moon is traditionally called the Strawberry Moon. This name comes from the practice of Native American tribes in North America picking strawberries at this time of year. Symbolically, it represents maturity, saturation, fullness, and the start of a new summer cycle.

Full moon in front of a flowering tree. Photo: istockphoto.com

How the full moon in Sagittarius will affect emotions, behavior, and life — astrologers' forecast

A Full Moon in Sagittarius is a time for searching for truth, gaining inner insight, and breaking free from limitations. This zodiac sign symbolizes freedom, travel, big ideas, and bold decisions. Under its influence, you may feel a desire to step out of your comfort zone, rethink your life, let go of old beliefs, and take a step forward.

What to expect from this Full Moon:

A heightened craving for truth — both personal and external. Intense emotions, impulsive actions, and a push for immediate change. Sudden endings or breakthroughs in areas that have long felt unresolved — clearing the way for a better future. A search for deeper meaning — many will find themselves asking, "Why am I doing this? What comes next?"

Which signs will feel the impact the most:

Sagittarius , Leo, and Aries — an internal upheaval, motivation to make bold decisions, particularly in work and self-realization.

an internal upheaval, motivation to make bold decisions, particularly in work and self-realization. Gemini — possible turns in relationships, a desire to change the environment or direction.

— possible turns in relationships, a desire to change the environment or direction. Pisces and Virgo — a conflict between what you want and what is, but also a chance for intuitive insight.

Planetary aspects:

Mars activates actions — but you should avoid emotional outbursts. His energy is a catalyst, not an explosive.

Eris (the dwarf planet of truth) brings to the surface conflicts, ideological misunderstandings, and the need to say the 'uncomfortable' things. This is a time of deep honesty, especially with yourself. It's time not to lie to yourself and to change reality, not run away from it.

What you can and should do on the full moon on June 11

How to make the most of this New Moon:

Close chapters that have become burdensome — be it relationships, outdated projects, or unkept promises. Release fears and limiting beliefs that no longer serve you. Take time to meditate and ground yourself. Perform rituals for letting go and inviting in new possibilities. Write intentions, journal, and reflect — it’s the perfect moment for deep self-analysis. Forgive, truly and sincerely, to free up emotional energy tied to past resentment. Revisit your core beliefs — ask yourself what’s still true and what needs to evolve.

Full moon in front of a flowering tree. Photo: istockphoto.com

What you absolutely must not do on the June Full Moon:

During this time, everyone — no matter their zodiac sign — should avoid:

Making impulsive decisions, especially about moving, breaking up, or changing jobs. Engaging in conflicts, particularly over ideology — ego may overshadow truth. Using harsh or emotionally charged language. Overworking — energy levels may feel high, but it’s important to pace yourself. Rushing into financial commitments or signing important documents — wait until emotions settle for clearer judgment.

