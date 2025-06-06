Full Moon in Sagittarius Could Bring Money Luck to These Signs

Horoscope for the five astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

A powerful astrological event is set to unfold on June 11 — the Strawberry Full Moon in Sagittarius. Astrologers say this lunar phase will radiate strong, expansive energy and may unlock new financial opportunities for several zodiac signs. Those affected will feel inspired to seek growth, explore fresh income streams, invest, and embrace learning.

Discover which zodiac signs could experience a financial breakthrough during the Strawberry Full Moon, according to Novyny.LIVE’s detailed forecast.

Who Will the Stars Favor Financially on June 11?

Aries

This Full Moon will open up new financial opportunities for Aries. You may find an additional source of income or profit from your existing knowledge. Those who teach, travel, or work online will be especially lucky. Astrologers advise looking for new markets, investing in your own development, and expressing yourself.

The zodiac sign of Aries. Photo: freepik.com

Taurus

Money can come to Taurus through partners or joint projects. This full moon is a chance to strengthen the financial foundation of a relationship, join forces for a common goal, or even resolve an old debt situation. It is also possible to get a refund or receive an inheritance, insurance, or compensation. Astrologers advise being attentive to details, but not to lose faith in the best.

The zodiac sign of Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

The Strawberry Full Moon will awaken your thirst for action. Leos will have the opportunity to make an old, seemingly unattainable idea a reality. Astrologers advise you not to hesitate. Act decisively, and the money will follow. You are especially likely to succeed with creative and public projects, as well as matters related to children, vacations, and leisure activities. Don't miss out on a valuable partnership — someone may offer you a great opportunity.

The zodiac sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

This full moon favors Sagittarius. Having the moon in your sign will charge you with energy, courage, and good ideas. According to astrologers, anything you start on June 11 or in the following days has the potential to be profitable. Now is the perfect time to negotiate, start your own business, or change your approach to budgeting. Don't be afraid of making big decisions — the universe is on your side! You may also receive a cash gift or bonus from an unexpected source.

The zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

Surprisingly, Pisces is also on the list of lucky signs. The Full Moon will affect your career and ambitions, so you have a chance to advance. You may be offered a promotion, a bonus, or a new role with better pay. Don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Astrologers advise you to believe in yourself and step out of the shadows, even if it's not your style. The universe is waiting for you to allow yourself more.

The zodiac sign of Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

