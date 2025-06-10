Tarot forecast: Which zodiac signs will have problems on Friday the 13th in 2025?

Friday the 13th Tarot Horoscope — Who needs to be careful?
With Friday the 13th approaching, it's time to find out what the mystical tarot cards have in store for us. Read on Novyny.LIVE's forecast to find out which zodiac signs may experience difficulties on this day and which tarot cards were dealt to them.
These are the zodiac signs that will have a hard time on Friday, June 13, 2025
Taurus: The Four of Pentacles
This card may force Taurus to say goodbye to something they consider stable. This could mean financial instability, the loss of something material, or a decrease in their usual sense of comfort.
Virgo: The Hermit
This card indicates a period of loneliness and self-analysis. Under its influence, Virgos may be disappointed in something. On Friday the 13th, Virgos may have their ideals shattered, or they may overestimate their own worth, which will hurt them.
Capricorn: The Queen of Swords
This card is considered a symbol of clarity of mind, logic, objectivity, sharpness, and coldness. Today, Capricorns may face an unpleasant truth. They may find themselves in conflicts where they need to express the brutal truth.
Aquarius: The Nine of Swords
This card indicates anxiety, fear, insomnia, and nightmares, which may be especially noticeable on Friday the 13th. Unexpected events may occur in the life of an Aquarius, causing emotional discomfort and psychological stress.
Scorpio: The Seven of Swords
This card indicates deception, cunning, theft, and the need to avoid misunderstandings. On Friday, June 13, Scorpios may fall victim to fraudsters. They may lose trust in someone or discover a secret.
