Main Horoscopes Friday the 13th Tarot Horoscope — Who needs to be careful?

Friday the 13th Tarot Horoscope — Who needs to be careful?

Publication time 10 June 2025 03:55
Tarot forecast: Which zodiac signs will have problems on Friday the 13th in 2025?
Tarot spread. Photo: Medium

With Friday the 13th approaching, it's time to find out what the mystical tarot cards have in store for us. Read on Novyny.LIVE's forecast to find out which zodiac signs may experience difficulties on this day and which tarot cards were dealt to them.

These are the zodiac signs that will have a hard time on Friday, June 13, 2025

Taurus: The Four of Pentacles

This card may force Taurus to say goodbye to something they consider stable. This could mean financial instability, the loss of something material, or a decrease in their usual sense of comfort.

Taurus
The symbol of the zodiac sign Taurus. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Virgo: The Hermit

This card indicates a period of loneliness and self-analysis. Under its influence, Virgos may be disappointed in something. On Friday the 13th, Virgos may have their ideals shattered, or they may overestimate their own worth, which will hurt them.

Virgo
The symbol of the zodiac sign Virgo. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Capricorn: The Queen of Swords

This card is considered a symbol of clarity of mind, logic, objectivity, sharpness, and coldness. Today, Capricorns may face an unpleasant truth. They may find themselves in conflicts where they need to express the brutal truth.

Capricorn
The symbol of the zodiac sign Capricorn. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Aquarius: The Nine of Swords

This card indicates anxiety, fear, insomnia, and nightmares, which may be especially noticeable on Friday the 13th. Unexpected events may occur in the life of an Aquarius, causing emotional discomfort and psychological stress.

zodiac sign Aquarius
The symbol of the zodiac sign Aquarius. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Scorpio: The Seven of Swords

This card indicates deception, cunning, theft, and the need to avoid misunderstandings. On Friday, June 13, Scorpios may fall victim to fraudsters. They may lose trust in someone or discover a secret.

The symbol of the zodiac sign Scorpio
The symbol of the zodiac sign Scorpio. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

horoscope forecasts astrological signs Tarot maps
Eva Globa - editor
Author
Eva Globa
