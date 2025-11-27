Tarot horoscope for November 27, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot card divination. Photo: Pinterest

Thursday, November 27, is a day of seeking balance between logic and intuition. According to the predictions of the Tarot cards, some zodiac signs will receive important hints from their inner voice today, which they should listen to, others will feel the need to act rationally and practically, and some will have to restrain impulsiveness in order not to stray from their path.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign for Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Today your desires may become reality, but only if you put in the effort. Take one concrete step toward your dream, and the energy of the day will support you.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

On Thursday, financial and professional opportunities open up, and they should be accepted confidently. Learn to manage your resources calmly, without fear of losing more than you gain.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers (reversed)

A situation from the past or a person with whom you did not put an end may resurface today. The card of the day advises giving yourself a chance to see everything in a new light — the future is not obligated to repeat past mistakes.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Strength (reversed)

Today you may feel tired or lacking inner support. Allow yourself to ask for help and accept assistance instead of trying to carry everything alone.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles (reversed)

On Thursday, financial misunderstandings or tension within the family due to money are possible. The card of the day calls for avoiding emotionality in conversations — look for solutions, not someone to blame.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Today relationships bring harmony and mutual feelings, if you are ready to speak openly. The Two of Cups says: notice the small gestures of support — they create true closeness.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups (reversed)

Today you will finally see the essence of a situation that has long deprived you of clarity. On November 27, do not delay your decision — determine your priorities and move forward.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords (reversed)

On Thursday, someone may appear who is ready to admit the truth or explain an old situation. Accept the truth rationally — it is a chance to rebuild trust, if you need it.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: King of Swords (reversed)

Today you may encounter inappropriate behavior from someone who holds power or influence. The card of the day advises choosing a diplomatic approach — firmness without conflict will be your advantage.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords (reversed)

Your body is signaling that you are overworked, even if you are trying not to notice. On November 27, you should take a break, otherwise your productivity will decrease even more.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups (reversed)

Today you may avoid conversations or decisions that feel too emotional. The card of the day says: do not run away — observe your reaction closely, it will help you understand yourself better.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups (reversed)

On Thursday you may experience emotional fatigue and difficulty expressing your feelings. Give yourself time and do not rush to speak — inner clarity will come a little later.

