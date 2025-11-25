This zodiac sign will hear incredible news by the end of the week — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

As the end of Fall 2025 approaches, a rare celestial alignment will bring unexpected gifts to one zodiac sign. This alignment can restart businesses, strengthen self-confidence, and lead to tangible results. Astrologers say that the energy of this period enhances intuition, opens up hidden opportunities, and brings important news that could affect the next month or even the future.

Find out which sign will receive the long-awaited news that can change the course of events in the last week of November, according Novyny.LIVE.

Who will receive great news by the end of the week

During the last week of November, Leos will feel a unique flow of universal energy. Every conversation, letter, or call has the potential to be fateful during this time. According to astrologers, areas related to work, finances, agreements, and long-awaited answers will strengthen.

If you've been waiting for the resolution of legal issues, the outcome of an interview, a response to a project, or clarification of financial terms, expect positive news by November 30. Those ready to support you, offer better conditions, or approve important changes are becoming more active in Leo's space.

In your personal life, you may experience pleasant surprises, such as unexpected attention, an invitation, a candid conversation, or news from someone you haven't seen in a long time. All of this will create a sense of stability and confidence that has been lacking lately. Astrologers emphasize that, during this period, you should accept offers more boldly than usual and answer calls and messages because important news may come through them.

