Five zodiac signs will make big profits on November 24-30, 2025 — Tarot forecast

Tarot card reading. Photo: Pinterest

The week of November 24-30 promises to be an intense and bright one. According to the tarot cards, five zodiac signs will experience financial success. Some will experience a long-awaited breakthrough in business, finally generating a stable income. Others will undergo a bold transformation that will change their attitude toward money and their own capabilities.

Discover which of the zodiac signs are promised a financial breakthrough from November 24 to 30, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Zodiac signs that will enjoy financial success in the last week of fall

Virgo — Nine of Swords tarot card (reversed)

This week gives you a chance to break free from financial tension. You don't like debt, uncertainty, and chaos in your budget, so the new opportunities that will arise will give you peace of mind. The reversed Nine of Swords shows a way out of fears and the beginning of a period of stability. In the second half of the week, you will see the result almost immediately: a profit or a successful financial move. The Tarot advises you not to put off important matters.

Scorpio — Page of Cups (reversed)

Emotions may be heightened between November 24 and 30, the tarot warns about impulsive decisions, but at the same time, it tells you about a chance to see real benefits where you have not noticed them before. The financial situation can change dramatically for the better: a lucrative offer, a new client, or the return of an important payment can happen literally overnight.

Capricorn — Queen of Swords

This week opens the door to opportunities that previously seemed closed. The Queen of Swords indicates an influential person who will show you an unconventional way to profit or make a lucrative offer. It can be an idea, a contact, financial advice, or a new way of organizing things. Financial benefits will appear where you didn't expect: in a new project, in negotiations, or in the right decision made on time.

Aquarius — Ace of Swords (reversed)

Your mind is your most important tool. This week, however, you may experience doubt, confusion, or a sense that you're missing important details. According to the Tarot, this temporary uncertainty is necessary for you to develop a new approach to earning or managing money. You will receive information or a clue that will help you make a powerful financial leap by the end of the month. Paying attention to detail will pay off quickly.

Pisces — Four of Pentacles (reversed)

At the end of November, the universe invites you to take a chance. The reversed Four of Pentacles proposes leaving your financial comfort zone, but not for the sake of stress, but rather for success.

If you open yourself up to new opportunities, let go of your fear of loss, and invest your time, energy, and money, you will receive more than you expected. Now is a favorable time for making scary but promising financial decisions.

