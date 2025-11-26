Two zodiac signs will face life-changing events before November ends — horoscope

Horoscope for two zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

For two zodiac signs, the end of November will be a real point of no return, as they will find themselves in the midst of life-changing events. What has long been hidden will finally come to light, paving the way for long-overdue decisions. This period may be unexpected and abrupt, but it will definitely be important for personal growth and an internal reboot.

Discover which signs will experience breakthroughs, revelations, and decisive moments before November is over, according to YourTango.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs whose lives will change by the end of November

Scorpio

For Scorpios, the end of autumn is an extremely transformative, albeit tense, time. Mercury retrograde has been active in your sign since November 18 and has revealed important information about your professional life and personal relationships. Situations that seemed obvious will suddenly appear in a completely different light, forcing you to change direction, your way of thinking, or even your goals.

By the end of November, you will realize that you have misinterpreted certain past events. This new perspective will help you make important decisions and let go of what has been holding you back. You will feel a strong sense of inner renewal during this time. One warning: Be careful what you say. Before November 29, avoid making harsh statements; it's better to act deliberately and strategically.

The zodiac sign of Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Taurus

Taurus usually values calm and stability, but the last week of November will force you to speak up. You may discover something significant about a relationship that leaves you with no choice but to speak up. The statements you make by the end of the month may shock your loved ones or colleagues, but they are a necessary step to restoring harmony, honesty, and personal freedom.

According to astrologers, your words, and actions will attract attention, which will be the starting point for new changes. Even if the events scare you at first, they will lead you in the right direction. If your relationship is calm, expect a different kind of change: an unexpected meeting, an important message, or an unplanned trip.

The zodiac sign of Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Read more forecasts:

Great news awaits one zodiac sign this week — horoscope

Love wins — 5 zodiac signs getting married in 2026