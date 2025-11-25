Which zodiac signs will achieve tremendous success during the week of November 24–30, 2025

Astrological forecast for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The new week promises to be special, as it unfolds under the influence of important cosmic events. Three zodiac signs will be especially lucky. The period from November 24 to 30 will open the path to new opportunities and moments capable of changing the future.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains which signs will experience tremendous success in the coming week.

Three zodiac signs that will achieve tremendous success from November 24 to 30

Cancer

Astrologers advise Cancers to pay close attention during this period to where your intuition is guiding you. It is the inner voice that will provide the most important clues for achieving success. In the near future, much of what you have been working on will finally begin to yield real results. Importantly, on November 27 Saturn goes direct in Pisces, opening the way to new perspectives and major changes.

Pisces

This week will help you set the right priorities and finally understand where you should move next. It is an excellent time for new beginnings, fresh projects, important decisions, and new ventures. Additionally, on November 29 Mercury finally goes direct — and for you, this will feel like a true breath of fresh air. You will clearly see what you need, where you should take a step, and where to begin. Lightness, inspiration, and determination emerge.

Aries

The universe is fully on your side. If you have been dreaming of romance, financial growth, or a successful start to a new endeavor — now is the moment when all of this can come true. The period from November 24 to 30 brings you new chances, good news, inspiration, and a sense that you are moving in the right direction. Moreover, according to astrologers, on November 30 Venus enters Sagittarius — and this will become the starting impulse of your success until the end of 2025.

