Publication time 26 November 2025 04:17
Updated 14:42
Which zodiac signs will become magnets for luck by the end of autumn 2025 — Tarot forecast
Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: Pinterest

Autumn 2025 is coming to an end, but along with it carries powerful energy of change and luck. The Tarot cards have already identified the biggest lucky ones of the week of November 24–30. All the tasks these zodiac signs take on will end successfully. Fateful encounters, pleasant coincidences, inspiration, the fulfillment of long-standing wishes — all of this will become a reality for them.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to YourTango, explains which zodiac signs will be incredibly lucky until the end of November according to the Tarot card spread.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that will be accompanied by luck until the end of autumn

Cancer — Tarot card "Nine of Cups"

The "Nine of Cups" symbolizes the fulfillment of dreams, receiving what is desired, and deep emotional satisfaction. If you have long been thinking about improving your physical health, changing your routine, or restoring your energy — now is the time to start acting. This week will help you take the first real steps that will bring results faster than you expect. Also, by November 30, you will have a real chance to make a leap forward in an important matter.

Capricorn — Tarot card "Queen of Swords"

For Capricorns, the Tarot promises a time when success in the professional sphere is possible. The "Queen of Swords" is a symbol of clear decisions, wise advice, and the ability to think strategically. By the end of the week, you will find an unconventional but effective solution to a long-standing problem. You will realize that you are capable of much more than you allowed yourself to believe. Do not ignore advice, even if it seems harsh. Honesty will become the tool that gives you a chance to change the situation in your favor.

Pisces — Tarot card "Four of Pentacles" (reversed)

For Pisces, the Tarot foretells a week when stepping out of their comfort zone will be necessary. The reversed "Four of Pentacles" is about releasing fears, doubts, and internal limitations. To obtain what you have long dreamed of, you need to allow yourself to take a risk. This is not chaotic risk, but a wise step toward the life you have been thinking about for a long time. This week will favor bold beginnings: new projects, financial decisions, important steps in relationships. If your heart says "try," then now is the time to listen.

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
