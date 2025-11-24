Everyone wants their partner to have this quality — the most attractive people have it

A couple laughing. Photo: freepik

A new study revealed which qualities people find most attractive in a potential partner. More than 50,000 people agreed on one character trait.

Which personality trait is the most attractive?

Surprisingly, intelligence is the most attractive character trait in a potential partner. In fact, over 80% of singles in North America said it was important to them to find a smart partner. Intelligence has become a key factor in romantic attraction for several reasons.

Psychologists have observed that people tend to fall in love with those who think similarly. For instance, researchers tend to seek out similarly adventurous and creative individuals. Those who love order prefer those who value stability. Similarly, intellectuals seek smart partners with whom they can have interesting conversations.

Highly intelligent people attract others because they have a good sense of humor. Thanks to their sharp minds, they can make clever jokes and draw unusual parallels. Moreover, these individuals tend to be more creative and often have higher incomes. They solve problems effectively and rarely encounter dead ends.

Intelligence is a kind of aphrodisiac. It attracts people like a magnet. Intellectuals will always attract attention. Such people have no trouble finding partners and building relationships. They give their partners a sense of stability and security. With an intelligent person, anxiety and uncertainty disappear. That's why they are most often chosen for relationships.

